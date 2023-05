Local birds will be featured in a program at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Sussex-Wantage Library.

Donna Traylor will be talking about New Jersey birds through the seasons, including some unusual species.

Traylor, president of the Montclair Bird Club, also will discuss ways to attract birds to your garden.

The free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library.

Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be served.