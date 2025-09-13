Talk on Revolutionary War weapons, swords today

Retired Army Lt. Col. Gary Beauregard and retired Army Maj. Edward Glidden will discuss Revolutionary War weapons and swords at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the DAR VanBunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage.

The talk is sponsored by the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).Beauregard and Glidden have been outfitting the New Jersey Color Guard for more than 15 years.

They are experts on American military uniforms and arms from the French and Indian War through the War of 1812 and the early republic.

Bring a sword if you would like more information about it.

For information, contact Bonnie Matthews, Chinkchewunska Chapter Regent, at 201-874-1428 or bmatthews2564@hotmail.com