Taste of Vernon 2023 is tonight

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce will celebrate community and cuisine at its Taste of Vernon event Monday, April 24.

Vernon-area chefs and caterers will prepare gourmet food, incorporating local produce. It will be served amid relaxing music.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Heaven Hill Farm on Route 94 in Vernon. Heaven Hill Farm overlooks beautiful farmland and the nearby Wawayanda Mountain range through which winds the historic Appalachian Trail.

For information about being a sponsor or vendor, call 973-764-0764.