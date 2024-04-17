Taste of Vernon is Monday

The seventh annual Taste of Vernon will be held Monday, April 22 at Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek, 200 Route 94.

The event, organized by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, will feature entrees and desserts as well as a silent auction, DJ, photo booth and cashless bar, which accepts debit or credit cards and Apple Pay only.

Tickets are $40 to $45. To buy them online, go to vernonchamber.com/event-details/2024-taste-of-vernon-tickets

For information, send call 973-764-0764 or send email to info@vernonchamber.com