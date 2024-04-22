Taste of Vernon is tonight

The seventh annual Taste of Vernon will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek, 200 Route 94.

The event, organized by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, will feature entrees and desserts as well as a silent auction, DJ, photo booth and cashless bar, which accepts debit or credit cards and Apple Pay only.

Tickets are $40 to $45. To buy them online, go to vernonchamber.com/event-details/2024-taste-of-vernon-tickets

For information, send call 973-764-0764 or send email to info@vernonchamber.com