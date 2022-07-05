Tenth annual toy drive announced

Every year the Shauger family of Wantage holds a toy drive in loving memory of Harrison Shauger, with the help of Lakeland Pools & Spas and many other local businesses. And this year the toy drive will be running from now through the end of July.

Harrison was born on August 2, 2006, with a congenital heart defect known as Tetralogy of Fallot. He was well known at the family business, in school, and around the community for his giant smile and silly demeanor, stealing the hearts of everyone he met. After multiple surgeries and cardiac catheterizations, Harrison lost his battle to his heart condition on March 26, 2013. The annual toy drive is held in honor of Harrison’s birthday.

The last drive brought in 1,270 toys that were donated to the Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack. Harrison made frequent visits to that office for his heart checks. Every visit he made, he always walked out with a smile and a toy in hand, since they always had a little something to give to him at the end of his visits.

The Shauger family would like to continue putting smiles on the precious faces of the children who battle heart disease every day. New toys (no stuffed animals please) for ages from newborn to teen can be dropped off at Lakeland Pools & Spas, 257 NJ-94, Vernon, now through July 30. For more information, visit the charity’s Facebook page: facebook.com/harrisonshealingheart.