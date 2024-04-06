The Place Next Door opens

Mark and Gina Dobrowolski, owners of The Daily Bean, have opened The Place Next Door in Vernon.

It is an indoor market for local vendors, crafters and artists selling a variety of gifts, crafts and unique items.

The Dobrowolskis rent spaces to the vendors to sell their goods and build their businesses.

All the spaces are filled but they always are looking for unique vendors “so we have a good mix in the space,” Mark Dobrowolski. said.

They took over the location to try and keep the parking spaces flowing for both The Daily Bean and The Place Next Door.

“By making a shopping destination, people can come in, shop and leave to keep the parking spaces flowing. Also, Vernon does not have any places to shop for gifts and decor so it just made sense,” he added.