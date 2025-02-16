Thousands without power after storm

More than 4,000 customers were without power in Sussex County on Sunday, Feb. 16 after a winter storm brought snow and ice on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday.

Nearly 3/4 of an inch of ice was reported in Wantage.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s and 30s, with winds chills in the teens.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely.

Wet soils combined with the high winds could result in extensive tree damage and more power outages are expected.