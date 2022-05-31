Town to get new plows, mowers, police upgrades, and more

The Vernon Township Council on May 23 approved a $323,000 capital ordinance to pay for equipment for the Dept. of Public Works, the police, fire departments, and various improvements.

Township Chief Financial Officer Donelle Bright said the ordinance covers plows, sanders and a mower for $40,000, as well as $70,000 for additional equipment for police vehicles. It also includes fire department turnout gear and bailout harnesses for $70,000, as well as card readers for gas pumps the township is installing, security upgrades for doors and heating ventilation and cooling upgrades that need to be done, for $145,000.

The ordinance also puts aside money for additional cat cages for $1,000.

The ordinance was adopted by a 4-0-1 vote, with Councilman Brian Lynch abstaining because of his status as a volunteer firefighter.