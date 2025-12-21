Township reviews 2026 budget requests

The township’s departments presented their proposed 2026 budgets at a recent meeting, highlighting increases in salaries, operating costs and specific line items.

The Legal, Engineering, Technology and Boards of Commissions departments reported higher salaries and wages due to contractual obligations. Operating expenses rose for education, conferences and technology, bringing the total budget to $353,450.

Salaries, wages, and operating costs for the mayor and council remained unchanged. However, legal services, education and technology expenses rose by $32,000, largely due to bond counsel and labor-related litigation. Commissions and committees stayed at $14,000, as did technology funding, though officials recommended considering future increases.

The clerk’s budget saw minimal change, aside from contractual salary increases. Membership and publications rose $500, reflecting the township’s annual fee to the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, based on population.

In finance, salaries and wages climbed to $370,000 with the addition of two purchasing positions and a higher allocation for a new chief financial officer. Operating expenses also increased to cover a financial consultant. Audit costs rose from $49,000 to $60,000 due to higher debt service, bringing the department’s total budget to $416,500.

The tax office budget increased for salaries under contractual obligations. Materials rose $2,000 to replace a 15-year-old mail slicer, and computer services increased $1,000. In tax assessment, salaries increased with two contractual employees, but the overall budget is down 3.5% due to reductions in operating expenses, including tax appeal appraisal services.

Land use salaries remain unchanged, while funding for education, conferences and seminars fell from $4,000 to $1,500, reflecting completed training. Contractual computer services were the only increase.

The building department budget remains largely flat, though salaries rose contractually and a part-time inspector was added. Computer services increased to cover scanning and digitizing records, previously funded by the general fund.

In the police department, salaries and wages rose under contractual obligations. Overtime funding remained unchanged, while administrative salaries increased slightly. Funding for college credits decreased due to retirement, and the special officer line was cut to zero as all three officers are scheduled to retire in 2025.

Police operating expenses remained mostly flat. Education, conferences and seminars fell by $8,800, with funds shifted to service contracts, which increased slightly, including a Lexipol accreditation maintenance fee. Vehicle lease interest rose and is managed by the chief financial officer. Detective expenses, previously zero, increased through a partnership with the Sussex County Narcotics Task Force. Police dispatch salaries also increased under contractual agreements.

The animal control and Office of Emergency Management budgets remained unchanged. Volunteer emergency medical services funding increased, with higher allocations for the ambulance squad and fire department. Vehicle lease costs rose from $2,000 to $10,000.

In senior services, salaries rose under contractual agreements, and program funding increased $1,200 as participation grows. Recreation department salaries also rose contractually, with operating expenses up $500 for portable toilet rentals.