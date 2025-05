Vernon Emergency Medical Services will host a Celebration of Life and Training Center dedication in memory of Al Monzo, a 20-year veteran of the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at 164 Breakneck Road, Vernon.

It is free and open to the public.

RSVP online at vernonems.com or contact Kevin Duffy, chief operations officer, at 973-875-8960.