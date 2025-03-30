Tricky tray fundraiser Saturday

The Vernon Township Executive School and Community Association (ESCA), an all-volunteer-led nonprofit organization, will hold its annual Lucky Night Out Tricky Tray fundraiser April 5.

It begins at 5 p.m. at Vernon Township High School.

The event raises funds for the ESCA Scholarship Fund and the Vernon Township SCA Student Enrichment Fund, directly benefiting students in the district.

The ESCA unites five School and Community Associations (SCAs) from Vernon’s public schools: Cedar Mountain, Rolling Hills, Lounsberry Hollow, Glen Meadow Middle School and Vernon Township High School.

Community members and businesses may contribute to the Lucky Night Out Tricky Tray by donating a new item, basket, gift certificate or monetary contribution or by sponsoring the event.

Items may be dropped off to Michelle at Pochuck Valley Farm Market during business hours, sent with students to any public school labeled “ESCA-LNO” or a pickup can be coordinated by contacting Anna at vernon.esca@gmail.com

Limited pre-sale tickets for the Lucky Night Out Tricky Tray are available for purchase online. Go to vernonscanj.com/tricky-tray-2025

For additional details, contact Anna at vernon.esca@gmail.com