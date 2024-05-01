Update on refuge is today

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.

Refuge specialist Lachlin Robertson will discuss projects in the refuge, including habitat management and trail work.

The meeting is at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex. Non-members are welcome.

For information, call 973-702-7266, ext. 15.

Friends members are asked to sign up to help clean up a trail during the week of April 28-May 3.

The organization will supply garbage bags.

Send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com to request bags and arrange a time.

Full bags may be dropped off at the refuge headquarters on Route 565 or Owens Station Crossing.

Please dress appropriately and bring gloves, bug repellant if needed and water to drink.

Trail volunteers are invited to a light brunch at the Garden Weeding Party on Saturday, May 4.

The Garden Weeding Party is at 10 a.m. at Owens Station Crossing, 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Bring work gloves to help prepare the garden for spring planting.

The rain date is Sunday, May 5.