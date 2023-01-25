UPDATE: Sussex suspends street parking; Vernon schools, municipal building closed

Because of the snowstorm, Sussex borough suspended street parking Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25.

Earlier, the Vernon Township School District announced a snow day Wednesday and the Vernon municipal building also closed.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County effective until 7 p.m.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. The greatest amounts will be in the higher terrain.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph are possible.

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour Wednesday afternoon. The snow could change briefly to a wintry mix, then to all rain in the evening.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.