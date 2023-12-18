UPDATED: 2,063 customers without power in Sussex County

More than 2,060 Sussex County customers were without power about 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, according to Jersey Central Power & Light.

The utility had reported about 1,100 Sussex County customers were without power about 9 a.m. Monday.

As of 1:15 p.m., the outages affected more than 900 in Sparta, nearly 545 in Hardyston, about 240 in Vernon, about 180 in Wantage, about 70 in Stillwater and about 60 in Andover.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for Sussex and Morris counties until 6:15 p.m. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring,” the NWS said.