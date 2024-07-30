UPDATED: Contested school board races in 3 districts

Races for school board seats in Frankford, Sussex-Wantage and Vernon are expected to be contested Nov. 5, according to an unofficial list of candidates from the Sussex County Clerk’s Office.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for the seats was 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 29.

Frankford Township

Four people filed to run for three seats with three-year terms on the Frankford Township Board of Education.

They are Jason Huhn, Kaitlin Frato, Mandy Jaust and Chelsea Stoll. The last three are running on a slate. Frato and Jaust are incumbents.

Sussex-Wantage

Four people filed to run for three seats with full three-year terms on the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education. They are Alissa Cecchini and Leah Marrocco, who are running on a slate; Joseph Gaccione, and Dorothy Witte.

Witte is the board’s vice president, and Cecchini also is an incumbent.

Longtime board president Nick D’Agostino resigned from the board earlier this month because he is moving to Newton.

Incumbent Danielle Zill-Barry is running unopposed for one seat with a two-year term.

Vernon

Seven people filed to run for three seats with full three-year terms on the on the Vernon Township Board of Education. They are John Kraus, Carolyn Ross, Emmett McDowell, Brian Fisher, Melissa Brock, Ariel Lazo and Joanne Houghtaling. Kraus, Ross and Brock are incumbents.

Two candidates - Raymond Zimmerman, who is vice president of the board, and Debbie Coulson - are running for one seat with a two-year term.

Three people - Rose Ahearn, Stephanie Vecharello and Alice Nickalls - are running for one seat with a one-year term. Ahearn is an incumbent.