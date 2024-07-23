UPDATED: Mayor explains why memorial removed

Mayor Anthony Rossi asked for a memorial for Jason Rinker at the pump track to be removed but not for it to be destroyed, he said in a video posted July 12 on his Facebook page.

The memorial was taken to the township’s Department of Public Works, where it can be picked up by Rinker’s family, he said.

The memorial was dedicated Nov. 25 by a flagpole donated by his family. Rinker owned and operated Ridetopia, a local bike shop next to Mountain Creek for 15 years until his death in January 2021.

His mother, Sally, ran against Rossi and Harry Shortway for mayor last fall.

Rossi said his move was not political - he received many requests for the memorial to be removed while others have asked if they can have memorials for themselves when they die or for family members. Others have asked why Vernon does not have a memorial for first-responders, he said.

”This was not an easy decision. Losing a child is horrible and I don’t wish it on anybody.”

He pointed out that some members of Jason Rinker’s family do not want the memorial.

And he said many people have not considered how others feel, “especially the families who are suffering to rebuild their life or the life of a woman now in a wheelchair.”

Rinker died in a motorcycle accident in Florida in which his girlfriend was seriously injured.

Sally Rinker denied that her family asked Rossi to remove the memorial. “The girl who was injured in the accident has not spoken publicly to remove it. No one in my family has contacted him to remove it.”

Some residents have started a petition asking that the memorial be restored.