Vernon audit identifies two ongoing financial control issues

The Vernon Township Council reviewed the township’s 2025 annual audit and corrective action plan during its June 8 meeting, with auditors identifying two ongoing findings involving financial controls and accounting procedures.

The first finding involved the segregation of duties related to the issuance of permits and licenses, the collection of taxes, utility charges and fees, and the recording of those transactions. Auditors recommended maintaining adequate separation between recordkeeping and treasury functions to strengthen internal controls.

Township officials reported that additional employees have been cross-trained to improve oversight. Deposits have been centralized in the tax office, receipts are recorded by one employee and all treasury transactions require approval from the chief financial officer before being entered into the system. Officials also said treasury responsibilities have been divided between the finance and tax departments and that additional online payment options are being evaluated.

According to the corrective action plan, fully implementing the recommended segregation of duties would require hiring additional personnel and creating a centralized collection process. Township officials said the associated costs and inconvenience to residents do not justify those changes at this time, but the issue will continue to be monitored. The finding remains open.

The second audit finding involved a discrepancy between the tax lien receivable ledger and the township’s general ledger following a midyear posting that offset beginning balances. Auditors recommended that the tax collector reconcile tax title lien receivables with treasury records each month.

As part of the corrective action plan, the tax collector will perform monthly reviews and reconciliations of tax title lien receivable records while working with the township’s accounting software provider to correct historical discrepancies. Officials also plan to review older tax liens to identify errors and bring records into balance. This finding also remains open.

The council opened the meeting with a proclamation commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The proclamation noted that the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776, establishing the right of the 13 American colonies to self-govern and freedom from British rule. It recognized the nation’s growth over the past 250 years and highlighted ongoing efforts to uphold the principles of liberty, democracy and justice.

Mayor and council members proclaimed July 4, 2026, as America’s 250th Anniversary in Vernon Township, reaffirming the community’s commitment to the nation’s founding ideals and honoring those who have sacrificed to preserve them.