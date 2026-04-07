Vernon council censures mayor

Late last month, the Vernon Township Council unanimously passed a resolution to censure Mayor Anthony Rossi for “conduct inconsistent with the duties of office and public trust.”

The action – which stems primarily from a controversial Facebook group called “The Real Inside Vernon” – was passed as part of the March 23 consent agenda.

Written by Councilman Carl Contino, Resolution 26-147 accuses Rossi of engaging in “harassment of private individuals, unlawful blocking, demonstration of Nazi ideology and racist depictions of Vernon residents.”

The resolution reads, in part:

“The mayor’s administration of the Facebook group “The Real Inside Vernon” does not represent the views of this council or the people of Vernon and these actions expose the township to liability. The township council of Vernon Township condemns the imagery, speech and messaging contained in Mayor Anthony Rossi’s administration of The Real Inside Vernon.”

Rossi said the group, which he created Feb. 8, 2025, is meant to provide a space for “uncensored, free speech.” The group’s description in the About section reads as follows:

“Let me begin by saying I believe in the First Amendment, so therefore this page will be uncensored for all. I’m too busy to be managing Facebook, therefore I will not control or police Facebook. I will leave that to Mark Zuckerberg to do. If you do not like something or somebody BLOCK THEM. It’s that simple!!”

Rossi said the post garnering attention at the time of the March 23 meeting is a popular meme depicting an angry Adolf Hitler character from a 2004 movie called “Downfall.” Rossi described the current administrator of the group as an acquaintance and a supporter.

“I’m in the process of filing ethics complaints on the council to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs because no laws were broken nor was I even the administrator of that Facebook group when things they are referring to supposedly took place,” Rossi said. “They are aware that I am not the administrator anymore and they still proceeded with the [censure resolution] which is a real red flag. The Real Inside Vernon is an unmanaged, uncensored group.”

The resolution also condemned Rossi for his “behavior at the March 9 council meeting that interrupted council business and required the acting president to adjourn for a 5-minute recess” and his “pattern of violating Robert’s Rules of Order by interjecting without being recognized by the presiding officer.”

Rossi said his actions do not fit that description.

The censure resolution does not place any actual prohibitions on Rossi.

When asked to comment on the resolution, Contino declined and referred to the record of the meeting.