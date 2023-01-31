Vernon council president Lynch resigns seat

The Vernon Township Council was scheduled to meet Monday, Feb. 6 to determine what to do after the sudden resignation of council president Brian Lynch on Jan. 23.

Lynch was elected to a three-year term Nov. 8 and was elected council president at the reorganization meeting last month.

Council vice president Natalie Buccieri announced Lynch’s resignation at the Board of Education meeting Jan. 23. No reason was given, and Lynch could not be reached for comment.

“He wishes the mayor and council and the township continued best in the future,” Buccieri said. “We wish him well and appreciate the time that he has volunteered to our community and we appreciate his caring toward his fellow Vernon residents, his time serving on the council, and all the other volunteering he’s done for our community through the Fire Department and other avenues.”

Township Attorney Josh Zielinski said the council has 30 days to appoint someone to fill Lynch’s seat until the Nov. 7 election.

The council could leave the post vacant until the election, he noted. “If they don’t act within 30 days to make a temporary appointment to council member Lynch’s seat, the seat stays vacant until the election in November. If anyone wants to run for any of the seats in November, they can follow the usual petition process.”

Three council seats and the mayor’s post will be up for election this fall.

The council’s next regular meeting is Feb. 16.

On Jan. 23, Councilman Patrick Rizzuto had hoped to persuade Lynch to reverse his decision. They both had served on the council about 10 years ago.

“The man’s given an awful lot to this community,” he said. “The reasons for him separating himself from the council and resigning are his, and I can only wish he and Renee the best of luck and thank him for the extreme amount of service that he’s shown to Vernon Township.”