Vernon Day will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on the large field between Glen Meadow and Cedar Mountain schools.

More than 60 vendors will be selling items, including food and desserts.

There also will be bounce houses, a magic show, performances by Simply Dance and Vernon youth football and cheerleaders, and more.

The event is organized by the Vernon Police Athletic League (PAL).