Vernon Dog Park hosts contest, parade
maria kovic
Highland Lakes
/
| 20 Oct 2025 | 01:09
Two dogs play at the Vernon Township Dog Park.
Kathy Lucci of Vernon is shown matching with her dog, Emily.
Charlie, Kelly and Sam Minnella of Hamburg are shown with their dog, Luna.
Troy Andretta of Highland Lakes is shown with his dog Xienna.
Tom Butler of Vernon is shown with Anjel.
Ron Scrudato is shown with his children, Peyton and Parker and their dogs, Xienna and Ginger.
Lindsay and Brian Bakelaar of Hamburg are shown wiht their dogs, Sullivan and Theon.
The Vernon Dog Park hosted a dog contest and parade on Saturday.
