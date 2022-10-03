Vernon. Donations sought for raffle

The Vernon Executive School and Community Association is seeking Sponsorships from Businesses and Donations from Individuals and Families for the Vernon Township ESCA 3 Month Calendar Raffle to raise funds for the 2022-2023 school year student enrichment and activities fund.

Sponsorship Opportunities are available that include having your Business mentioned on our Raffle Ticket Ordering Forms, Social Media Posts, Signage and Logo on our website at https://vernonscanj.com/calendar-raffle!

Donate or Sponsor Online at: https://sca-calendar-raffle.cheddarup.com. Contact Keri Schundler at kerischundler@gmail.com for Sponsorship information.