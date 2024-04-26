Vernon, High Point students experience voting

At a time when civic education in this country is being questioned, Vernon Township and High Point Regional high school students and staff worked with the Sussex Highlands League of Women Voters (LWV) and the Sussex County Board of Elections to give students the full voting experience.

The program is part of an LWV initiative, Energizing Young Voters, which was created as part of the league’s mission of voter and civic education.

The voting simulation learning module is designed to help students overcome all barriers to casting a ballot and participating in our democracy.

Students’ perceptions of the voting process changed as a result of their experience. More than 600 Vernon and High Point students had thought voting was complicated, confusing, scary, tedious or intimidating but learned that it is very simple, quick and stress-free.

“Many students from High Point Regional High School commented that they now feel more confident about voting and are more likely to vote in future elections,” said Jacqueline McCarthy, supervisor of humanities.

“Additionally, the Rho Kappa members enjoyed working with the Sussex Highlands League of Women Voters. They gained invaluable experience serving as poll workers for the event.”

Energizing Young Voters is a non-partisan, issue-agnostic initiative dedicated to helping students understand why it is important to vote, develop the intention to vote and overcome barriers to voting.

The initiative is part of the LWV’s two suites of educational programs, Fighting for the Vote and Fighting for Change. Lesson modules may be taught by a classroom teacher, students or an LWV-trained volunteer. For information, send email to energizingyoungvoters@gmail.com