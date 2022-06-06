Vernon High School honors top seniors for Class of 2022

Vernon Township High School recently held its annual Top Fifteen Luncheon where the district and school administrators share a meal and conversation with the top students in the senior class.

Representing the Class of 2022 are, from left to right: Kelly Witters, Matt Haedo, Caitlyn Witters, Jacob Mann, Cristian Vintimilla, Raymond Kerrison, Brianna VanOrden, Maggie Previglian, Alexa Frain, Lindsey Burke, Shannon Burke, James (Jimmy) Burke, Morgan Burke, Vjosa Ukella and Wesley Sanders. Congratulations!