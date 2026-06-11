Vernon High School Marching Band performs on national stages

The Vernon Township High School Marching Band represented the township on two nationally recognized stages during the 2025-26 school year, performing in New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and at Walt Disney World in Florida.

This spring marked the band’s 15th year participating in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City, one of the world’s largest and oldest parades.

Eighty students, including 70 musicians and 10 members of the color guard and honor guard, marched through Manhattan before an estimated crowd of nearly 2 million spectators. The Vernon band has participated in the parade annually since 2010.

”To be a part of this wonderful parade with our students continues to be an annual highlight as band director,” said Max Taylor, the school’s band director.

Senior Alejandrina Roman said the parade experience helps students learn teamwork and provides opportunities for students who may not participate in the traditional marching band season.

Senior Johanna Bruhns said marching in New York City offers musicians a unique performance experience that many students never have the opportunity to enjoy.

Later in the year, the band traveled to Florida, where students marched down Main Street at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, performing for visitors from around the world.

The trip also highlighted the accomplishments of other student musicians. Members of the school’s Symphonic Ensemble participated in a Disney Performing Arts clinic and performed at Disney Springs. Jazz ensemble students also performed at Universal Studios CityWalk.

School officials said the performances provided students with opportunities to develop leadership skills, teamwork and musicianship while representing Vernon Township on prominent stages.

The performances capped another successful year for the marching band program, which continues to serve as a source of pride for the school district and community.