Vernon High School’s ‘Green Team’ plants more than 100 trees to offset paper usage

In May, Vernon Township High School’s Environmental Club, The Green Team, run by science teacher Cara Brown, hosted a “tree-plenish” event, a student-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to make schools more sustainable.

Vernon’s Green Team was able to exceed their goal of planting 100 trees in order to offset one million sheets of paper usage; this was accomplished with the help of community residents who pitched idn to purchase the trees.

In addition to helping distribute the trees, students also helped plant several of them across Vernon. This event not only provided an opportunity to improve the environment but also helped connect residents to the community and school district.

Hannah Bailey, a senior at Vernon High School and an officer of the Green Team, said, “I am so happy with the tree planting fundraiser our Green Team did; our outcome was much better than anything we expected. Go Vernon!”