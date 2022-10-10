x
Vernon. Highland Lakes holds Autumn Lantern Walk

Highland Lakes /
| 10 Oct 2022 | 04:35
    The Highland Lakes Community strolled on a festive autumn lantern walk on Friday, October 7. ( Photos by Janet Redyke)
    The walk concluded with a campfire and snacks on the beach. ( Photos by Janet Redyke)
    The Hastie family decided to join the lantern walk, encouraging Steve Hastie(center) who recently underwent a heart transplant. ( Photos by Janet Redyke)
    Some participants shined it up with headlamps, lighted crowns and even lit strollers. Lights are being checked on this stroller, on board was a cat. ( Photos by Janet Redyke)