Vernon. Highland Lakes holds Autumn Lantern Walk
Janet Redyke
Highland Lakes
| 10 Oct 2022 | 04:35
The Highland Lakes Community strolled on a festive autumn lantern walk on Friday, October 7.
Photos by Janet Redyke
The walk concluded with a campfire and snacks on the beach.
Photos by Janet Redyke
The Hastie family decided to join the lantern walk, encouraging Steve Hastie(center) who recently underwent a heart transplant.
Photos by Janet Redyke
Some participants shined it up with headlamps, lighted crowns and even lit strollers. Lights are being checked on this stroller, on board was a cat.
Photos by Janet Redyke
Autumn Lantern Walk
Highland Lakes
Janet Redyke
Steve Hastie
