Vernon Historical Preservation Commission revived

The Vernon Historical Preservation Commission held its first meeting in three years Sept. 5.

On June 24, the Township Council approved an ordinance restoring the commission, which was abolished in 2021.

Mayor Anthony Rossi said restarting the commission was a goal of his since he took office at the beginning of this year.

“This achievement underscores my unwavering commitment to preserving Vernon Township’s rich history. With this new, dedicated team of history-loving commissioners, I am absolutely confident that they will successfully achieve this important goal.”