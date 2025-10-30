Home
Vernon holds trick or trail event
maria kovic
Vernon Township
| 30 Oct 2025 | 12:15
A Trick or Trail was held at Maple Grange Park in Vernon Township on Oct. 24
Photo by Maria Kovic
Kris, Jocko, Jessica Bronson and Tahlia Kabashi are shown with their dog, Chili.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Alex Agilera, Isaac Silva (banana and Dania Ortiz pose with Pennywise.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Maresa, Lilyanna and Hunter Trigg are shown.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Kristi Anderson is dressed as a mermaid.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Hadley White is shown.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Elliot (Spider-Man) and Autumn Onorato are shown.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Emy Morgado is shown.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Mason and Jameson McDonnell are shown.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Deanna Young and Ava Schlenker are shown in front of an inflatable dart board.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Michelle Downtain Meg Wahnon, Marissa Rosi Simeone and Debbie Smitko are shown with Mason Simeone.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Susan and Drew (inflatable skeleton) Potzer are shown.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Kaitlyn Sullivan and Noah Sullivan stand in front of an inflatable ghost.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Christina Bouzyla is shown with Shawn Smith and Hunter Klein.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Tracy and Aiden Bryan are shown with Kim White.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Dominic Spedel is shown near a skeleton.
Photo by Maria Kovic
