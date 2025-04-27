Vernon PAL holds fishing derby today

The Vernon Police Athletic League will host a Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 27 at the pond in front of the Vernon Fire Department on Route 515.

Registration will be at 8:45 a.m. for those in kindergarten through grade 2 and at 10:15 a.m. for those in grades 3-6.

The contest for K-2 is from 9 to 10 a.m. and for grades 3-6 is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Parents must be present for the entire event.

Participants should bring bait and equipment.

For information, send email to info@vernonpal.com or call 973-764-9514.