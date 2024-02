The Vernon Police Benevolent Association 285 will host a double-elimination Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Route 517.

The fundraiser will be held on the golf course.

Cash prizes for first and second places.

The cost is $60 per team. Cash payments accepted at the door.

Registration and check-in starts at noon, with the tournament beginning at 1 p.m.

For information, send email to cornhole@vernonpba285.org