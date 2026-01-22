x
Vernon. Plow art

Vernon Township /
| 22 Jan 2026 | 02:06
    <b>This photo submitted by reader Maro Kasparian of Vernon Township shows curved piles left by the snow plow during a recent storm.</b>
