Vernon pump track to officially open

Vernon. The Vernon Township pump track grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, bringing a long process to an end.

Sussex /
| 06 Oct 2022 | 12:38
Vernon Township Town Center Park and Pump Track will officially open on Saturday, Oct. 15.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. by Mayor Howard Burrell, members of the Vernon Township Council and Recreation Director Mishelle Downtain.

The day’s activities will include complimentary Bike Check & Safety Stations conducted by Sussex Bike Shop, Diamond Cycle, Ride Bike Shop, Skids Cycle & Gears n’ Grinds, professional instruction & education and rider demonstrations for all skill levels.

Live Music will be performed by the Campfire Jukebox Band.