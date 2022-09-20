Vernon resident joins Metro YMCA’s Board of Directors

The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges recently welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors, to help set policy and strategic direction as the organization works to carry out its mission of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

“These members each bring invaluable leadership and professional experience to the Board. Their own Y experience and commitment to our cause will be instrumental in helping our association create new opportunities to benefit all in the communities we serve,” said Richard K. Gorab, president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges.

New appointees include: Ajay Bansal, José Briones, Kristi D’Angeli, and Jenifer Thoma.

Bansal brings global experience across all aspects of finance in different industries and services. Currently, he works at Novartis as the VP of Finance in East Hanover.

Briones is a senior partner at PennantPark, where he oversees originating, underwriting, executing, and monitoring investments, and serves as a Portfolio manager. He lives in New Vernon with his wife and four children and a dog.

D’Angeli is the founder and CEO of Jersey Staffing Solutions, LLC, a national recruiting, RPO, employer branding and HR consulting services firm based in Whippany. She was named a Top 25 Leading Women Entrepreneur in NJ.

Jenifer Thoma is the executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Lakeland Bank in Oak Ridge. She has over 25 years of business experience and has served as the senior human resources executive at Byram Healthcare, Bowlmor AMF, Century 21 department stores and The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P). She previously served as executive board member for the Boy Scouts of America, Northern NJ Council, Nominating Committee. She lives in Vernon with her husband Dan and teenage daughter Michaela.

“I am looking forward to serving on the board to give back to an organization that gave so much to me as a child. As a Y kid, the Y helped me excel in school, taught me responsibility and provided me opportunities and experiences that I would not have normally had as a child,” she said.