Vernon residents asked to complete economic survey

The Vernon Economic Development Advisory Council (EDAC) is asking residents to complete an online survey about the type of businesses they would like to see in the township.

The survey asks what type of restaurants, stores and businesses would be good additions as well as which towns they think Vernon should emulate.

It is online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScE7dg0f0KXfDuhJzfbLBS1ybegNYJgk5ETdPozI9ytrkSNgw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2IAueDBnp-fTru046BqTyevEpCSdzyivJkFxadc5OdPmqIBoVyl6zXvkU

Names and individual responses will not be shared with anyone outside the EDAC, the survey says.