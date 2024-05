Vernon’s Spring 5K and Kids Mile will be Sunday, May 5 at Maple Grange Park, 36 Maple Grange Road.

The race starts at 9 a.m. Race bibs and swag bags may be picked up at 8 a.m.

The pre-registration cost is $25; registration that day will be $30. The Kids Mile costs $10.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=144354