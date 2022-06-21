Vernon school district appoints Gagliostro as Walnut Ridge School principal

The Vernon Township School District Board of Education on June 16 appointed Vincent Gagliostro as the director of curriculum and instruction and Walnut Ridge School principal, to replace Charles McKay, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 39 years in the district.

Gagliostro’s initial appointment began on Friday and runs through June 30, at a prorated annual salary of $155,000. He will retain the position for the 2022-23 school year and will not receive a raise.

Gagliostro will also become the district’s new Homeless Liaison, starting July 1 for the entire 2022-23 school year. That is another job previously done by McKay.

Gagliostro has served as the district’s director of arts and humanities since August 2019 and has been a math coach since September 2013.

He began his employment with the district in September 2007 as a third-grade teacher, a position he held until September 2013.

McKay has been the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum instruction since November 2015. Before that, he spent about a year as principal of Lounsberry Hollow School. He began in the district in September 1983 as an English teacher at Vernon Township High School.

He was at the high school for nearly 27 years – the last four as supervisor of English and language arts K-12 – before accepting the appointment to become principal at Lounsberry Hollow.