Vernon schools seek new fuel source

The Vernon Township School District Board of Education Finance Committee will pass the discussions with Vernon Township on a shared-service agreement with the town to fuel its vehicles after rates from the township came back higher than expected.

The district had previously fueled its vehicles through Baldwin Fuel Oil, which has recently closed with the retirement of its owner. The township had previously fueled its vehicles through Baldwin, as well, but installed its own fuel tanks with Baldwin’s retirement.

Finance Committee Chairman Justin Annunziata said the district had several options: purchase gas from a third-party vendor, put in its own fuel tanks, or enter into a shared-service agreement with the township.

Annunziata said the district has an option, including quotes, and a site where it could put in a petroleum tank to service its vehicles on its own.

Liaison committee chairman Martin O’Donnell, who was driving home during the May 12 school board meeting, said he would meet with the township. He said he had just received the paperwork from the Finance Committee.