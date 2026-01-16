Vernon schools set registration for free preschool program

The Vernon Township School District will continue its tuition-free full-day preschool program and is preparing for registration for the 2026-27 school year.

Beginning March 2, 2026, parents and guardians may register their child by visiting the district website at www.vtsd.com and selecting the “Registration” tab. Registration closes March 31. Current preschool students who are not eligible for kindergarten will automatically retain their spots for the 2026-27 school year.

Registration for new preschool students will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all spots are filled or the registration window closes, students will be placed on an interest list and notified when space becomes available. The program is open to children who reside in Vernon and who turn 3 on or before Oct. 1, 2025.

The curriculum is based on the “Tools of the Mind” approach, which provides a comprehensive early-learning experience at no cost to families.

Program information and upcoming parent sessions are available at www.vtsd.com/o/wrps.

District officials said they are committed to ensuring every child in the community has access to high-quality early education and encouraged families to participate. For more information, visit www.vtsd.com or contact the Vernon Township School District.