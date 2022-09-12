Vernon Senior Center to reopen for indoor dining

Vernon Township recently announced that the Vernon Senior Center will be open for indoor congregate dining as of Monday, October 3, 2022. Grab and go meals will be ending as of September 29. Call 973-764-5454 to reserve your meal no later than 9:30 a.m. the day before you wish to eat. A menu of available meals by date can be found under Services/Senior Services on the Vernon Township website.

The Vernon Township Senior Center, located at 21 Church Street in the lower level of the municipal building, is open to all Vernon residents age 60 and over. The senior center includes activities such as Zumba, dancing, games, ceramics and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Vernon Township website: vernontwp.com.