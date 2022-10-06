Vernon. Senior of the Year nominations being accepted

Vernon Township is accepting nominations for Senior of the Year 2022. The nominee should be someone who has made a difference in our community and gives willingly of themselves.

They must be: age 65 or older, and a Vernon resident for the 2022 year. Vernon Township employees are not eligible.

Nomination forms are available online at www.vernontwp.com or may be picked up at the Municipal Building or Senior Center.

Completed nomination forms must be returned by Nov. 4. For further information, call 973-764-5454.