The ninth annual Vernon Street Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 on Main Street across from the Acme Plaza.

There will be food trucks, vendors, local artisans, a bounce house, a dunk tank, face painting, a photo contest, appearances by Miss Vernon and the Bubble Man as well as live music and performances.

The fair is organized by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce.