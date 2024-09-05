Vernon Street Fair planned Sept. 14

The 10th annual Vernon Street Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 on Main Street between Route 94 and Guthrie Road.

The Main Street area will be closed to traffic and will have live music; performances; representatives of more than 70 local businesses and nonprofits; crafts; 13 food vendors; and children’s activities, including a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos and bubbles.

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Vernon Township Women’s Club will hold a photo contest with prizes. To enter, go online to vernonchamber.com for an entry form.

The fair is rain or shine.

Parking is available in the Vernon Valley Plaza parking lot off Route 515.