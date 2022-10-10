Vernon student speaks to the Woman’s Club about experience at Girls Career Institute

Vernon student Natalia Arroyo attended Girls Career Institute (GCI) as a delegate sponsored by the Vernon Township Woman’s Club, and she enthusiastically shared stories about her experience during a recent Woman’s Club meeting.

Arroyo joined 175 high school girls from all over the state on Douglass Residential Campus at Rutgers New Brunswick for a mini college experience. For four days, the rising seniors enjoyed a taste of college life by staying in a dorm, eating in the cafeteria, and attending workshops to learn about a variety of careers from women who have gained success and prominence in their chosen fields.

Just like in college, the girls who attend GCI often develop life-long friendships with each other. Arroyo said she participated in team-building activities, worked on group projects, and even performed a dance skit with her new roommate. Her greatest revelation was that she had been considering Rutgers as a college destination but now she really wants to go there.