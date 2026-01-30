Vernon students earn top honors at STANJ Governor’s Awards

Vernon Township Schools’ theater students earned multiple honors at the State Theatre Achievement in New Jersey (STANJ) Governor’s Awards, with both high school and middle school performers recognized for their work.

The Vernon Township High School theater program, led by director Christina Murolo, brought home awards in a year that marked a milestone for the department. The competition was the first for Murolo’s four-year senior class, whose members participated throughout their high school careers.

In addition to the high school recognition, Vernon Township also made its first appearance in the middle school division. This year marked the first time STANJ invited middle schools to compete at the Governor’s Awards.

Glen Meadow Middle School choir teacher and spring musical director Jason Thompson brought five students to the competition. Two eighth-grade students, Caleb Burns and Giannaly Gonzalez, placed first and second, respectively, in the Middle School Musical Theatre Solo category.

District officials said the awards reflect the strength of Vernon Township’s performing arts programs and the dedication of both students and instructors.