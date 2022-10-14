Vernon to host U.S. Bands competition

Fall and football - two of the most prominent elements of October; but there’s so much more - vibrant colors of the season are a beautiful backdrop on Oct. 22 as Vernon hosts 12 statewide bands in a U.S. Bands Competition.

This event showcases broad skills of music, agility, coordination, and drama. The audience will be enthralled by a wide variety of extraordinary creative efforts in a program dubbed, “Music in the Mountains” produced by the faculty, students, and dedicated families of the Vernon High School Band program.

Max Taylor, VTHS Band Director, proudly presents the VTHS band’s theme for this year, “Song of the Sirens.” The story is adapted from Greek mythology about mysterious female creatures known as sirens. The sirens’ voices are so enchanting that sailors crash on rocky coasts and perish trying to follow their voices. VTHS’ team of band directors deftly coordinate set design, rhythms, and movement to thrill the audience with audio and visual entertainment.

Come early - the day-long event will attract over 2,000 people. The show is divided into two parts with two awards ceremonies. The first session will run from 2:50 pm until about 5:45 pm; the second session will run from 7:15 pm through approximately 8:45 p.m.

Vernon will perform twice as the judges tally scores for the awards ceremony after each session.

Tickets are available at the ticket booth on the field. Admission prices are: $10 for adults, $5 for students, Senior Citizens, and children under 5 are free. Cash & credit card payments accepted.

Food, drink, and vendor tents will be on the field throughout the entire event. If you’d like to volunteer, be a vendor or have any questions about the event, email: vtsdvipsecretary@gmail.com Come watch and warmly welcome all these visiting groups - it’s a memorable experience.