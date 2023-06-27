x
Vernon Township High School graduation photos

Vernon /
| 27 Jun 2023 | 06:04
    Members of the Vernon Township High School Class of 2023 toss their caps in the air during graduation. (Photos courtesy of Vernon Township High School)
    Students perform the National Anthem during graduation.
    High school staff members were invited to present diplomas to their children. Jenn Baldwin gives a diploma to Mason Shirhall.
    Social studies teacher John Loggie leads the processional with bagpipes; he has been doing this for two decades.
    Class of 2023 president Natalia Arroyo leads a line of graduates.
    Vernon Township High School graduation photos
    Gabrielle Miller marches in with the other graduates.
