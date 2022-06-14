x
Vernon Township Republican Organization announces scholarship winner

Vernon Township /
| 14 Jun 2022 | 12:59
    Matthew Rogers is presented with a check from VTRO President Jill DeYoung.
The Vernon Township Republican Organization recently announced its annual scholarship award winner for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The scholarship award is given annually to a resident of Vernon Township who is a registered Republican voter. Members of the organization vote on the winner each year based on academic success, community involvement, and extracurricular activities.

This year’s recipient, Matthew Rogers, is a senior at Vernon Township High School. Rogers plans on attending Bucknell University this fall to major in civil engineering.