Vernon Township Woman’s Club donates blankets, toys to Ginnie’s House

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club recently donated dozens of soft, cuddly items to Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center to brighten the holidays for abused children.

Through their Advocacy for Children department, the clubwomen made 27 hand-knotted fleece blankets in a variety of bright colors and patterns.

The blankets were delivered to Ginnie’s House along with 10 teddy bears and a large collection of Beanie Babies for distribution at the holidays.

Ginnie’s House offers a safe, child-friendly environment to support children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse. It provides a central location for efforts of child protection, law enforcement, prosecution, health care and mental health agencies to help reduce trauma to the child.

The Woman’s Club, now in its 50th year, has a long history of spreading kindness to children.

Christmas presents are donated annually to every child living in the domestic abuse shelter and to homeless women and their babies at Birth Haven. The club donates funds to the Dorothy Henry Library to purchase new board books and supports a summer enrichment program for children of farm workers in Warwick, N.Y.

The clubwomen also spread kindness overseas by sending blankets and toys to children undergoing cleft palate surgery and by making reusable sanitary kits for girls in underdeveloped countries.

To learn more about the club and its charitable activities or to donate fleece for blankets, go online to VTWC.org or call Joan at 973-827-0804.